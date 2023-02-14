Home Business

Adani Enterprises posts Rs 820 crore Q3 profit

For the nine-month period, Adani Enterprises' total income stood at Rs 106,458.72 crore (Rs 70,432.69 crore) and a net profit of Rs 1,750.46 crore (Rs 776.56 crore).

Published: 14th February 2023 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addressing investors from an unknown location. (Photo | AP)

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addressing investors from an unknown location. (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 820 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal as compared to a net loss of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

According to the company, it had earned a total income of Rs 26,950.83 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (Q3FY21 Rs 18,963.40 crore) and a net profit of Rs 820.06 crore (net loss of Rs 11.63 crore).

For the nine-month period, Adani Enterprises' total income stood at Rs 106,458.72 crore (Rs 70,432.69 crore) and a net profit of Rs 1,750.46 crore (Rs 776.56 crore).

"Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India's most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

According to him, the group's success is due to strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cash flow generation.

"The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL (Adani Enterprises Ltd) will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow," Adani added.

ALSO READ | Moody's cuts rating outlook on four Adani companies to negative

Shares of Adani Group firms continued to remain weak for the second day running on Tuesday amid a host of negative events surrounding the companies. In the afternoon, shares of Adani Enterprises bounced back from lows to trade more than 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,791 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Group stocks have lost around Rs 10.2 lakh crore or about 53 per cent of their combined market cap since January 24, when US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research through its report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Enterprises Gautam Adani Adani profits
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp