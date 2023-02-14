Home Business

Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 295.3 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,727.14.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Adani Group, Adani

Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Adani Group firms continued to remain weak for the second day running on Tuesday amid a host of negative events surrounding the companies.

In the morning session, the scrip of Adani Enterprises plunged 4.89 per cent to Rs 1,633.55 on the BSE.

Some of the group firms also touched their lower circuit levels. The sock of Adani Power nosedived to Rs 148.30, Adani Transmission to Rs 1,070.55, Adani Green Energy to Rs 653.40 and Adani Total Gas to Rs 1,135.60 on the bourse.

Similarly, shares of Adani Wilmar declined to Rs 393.60 apiece and NDTV to Rs 188.35 on the BSE.

The scrips of these companies declined 5 per cent each.In addition, the scrip of Ambuja Cements slipped 4.04 per cent to Rs 328.55, ACC dipped 2.01 per cent to Rs 1,786.75 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone fell 1.17 per cent to Rs 546.70 on the BSE.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 295.3 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 60,727.14.

There were negative news flows for the group which weighed on investor sentiment including a sharp cut to the revenue growth target by the conglomerate along with a downward revision to the outlook of four Adani Group companies by Moody's.

Over the weekend, news also emerged that three group firms (Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green) pledged additional shares to SBICAP Trustee which further soured market mood.

Adani Group stocks have lost around Rs 10.2 lakh crore or about 53 per cent of their combined market cap since January 24, when US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research through its report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani stock bse Adani Ports NDTV
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp