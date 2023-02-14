Home Business

Govt expects to mop up Rs 25,000 crore from windfall gain tax this fiscal year

The ministry first imposed the windfall tax on oil companies on July 1, 2022, joining a number of countries that tax super normal profits of energy companies.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is expecting to mop up Rs 25,000 crore from windfall gain tax, or Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) from the production of crude oil and the export of diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in this fiscal,  minister of state Rameshwar Teli told parliament.

“As per the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, the data for SAED on production of crude oil is not maintained separately. The collection of SAED, for the current financial year, is estimated at the level of Rs 25,000 crore from production of crude oil, export of petrol, diesel and ATF,” said the minister in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. 

The ministry first imposed the windfall tax on oil companies on July 1, 2022, joining a number of countries that tax super normal profits of energy companies. It levied export duties of Rs 6 per litre  each on petrol and ATF, and Rs 13 a litre on diesel.  Also, Rs 23,250 per tonne on domestic crude production. The windfall tax was reviewed every fortnight and rates are moderated based on international oil prices.

On the ethanol blending, Teli said oil marketing companies (OMCs) have procured 80.09 crore litres of ethanol up to January 30, 2023, for blending in petrol during the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2022-23 and nearly 6 crore litres of bio-diesel for blending with diesel during the financial year 2022-23. Further, 57 Bio-CNG projects including 40 under the sustainable alternative towards affordable transportation (SATAT) initiative have been commissioned till December 31, 2022. 

“The blending of ethanol in petrol during the (ethanol supply year) ESY2021-22 has resulted in a saving of nearly 3073 TMT of petrol and the blending of bio-diesel in diesel during FY23 has resulted in a saving of nearly 47 TMT of diesel.  

Windfall tax on oil cos introduced on July 1
First imposed the windfall tax on oil companies on July 1, 2022, joining a number of countries that tax super normal profits of energy companies. It levied export duties of Rs 6 per litre  each on petrol and ATF, and Rs 13 a litre on diesel.  Also, Rs 23,250 per tonne on domestic crude production. Windfall tax was reviewed every fortnight and rates are moderated based on international oil prices

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAED windfall Tax ethanol crude oil petrol diesel
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp