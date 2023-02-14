Home Business

Supreme Court directs SpiceJet to pay Rs 270 crores to Kalanithi Maran

SpiceJet in a statement said the remaining amount of Rs 270 crore is reserved with the company in cash against which a bank guarantee has been given.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight (File Photo | PTI)

SpiceJet flight. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the on-going tussle between the current and former promoters of budget airline SpiceJet, the Supreme Court on Monday said the bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore of the airline must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of Rs 578 crore.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala also directed the Gurugram based airline to pay within three months Rs 75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways towards the interest component on the arbitral award.

SpiceJet in a statement said the remaining amount of Rs 270 crore is reserved with the company in cash against which a bank guarantee has been given. This amount of Rs 270 crore will be comfortably discharged as per the direction of the court, it added. “Further, the additional amount of Rs 75 crore will be paid within the period of three months as per the directions of the SC,” the airline said.

The matter has its root to a dispute arising out of the non-issuance of warrants in favour of Maran after the transfer of ownership to Ajay Singh, the controlling shareholder of SpiceJet. Amid a financial crisis, Maran and Kal Airways had transferred their entire 35.04 crore shares in SpiceJet, 58.46% stake, to its co-founder Singh in February 2015 for just Rs 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Payments dues Kalanithi Maran
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp