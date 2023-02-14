Home Business

Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail granted to ex-NSE chief

Court’s order came in a plea which was filed by CBI challenging the default bail that was granted to Ramakrishna and Anand Subramanian by the Delhi HC in September last year. 

Published: 14th February 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the statutory bail that was granted to former NSE head Chitra Ramakrishna in Gothenburg co-location scam case that was being probed by the CBI. 

While dismissing the plea, a bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi said that HCs order would only be construed with regards to the grant of default bail and would not affect the merits of the case. The court also remarked that the CBI cannot proceed with the investigation by truncating the offences.  

“After hearing the counsel, we find no reasons to interfere the bail order, we clarify that the observations made are only for grant of default bail and shall not affect the merits of the trial,” court said in its order.

Court’s order came in a plea which was filed by CBI challenging the default bail that was granted to Ramakrishna and Anand Subramanian by the Delhi HC in September last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bail NSE Chitra Ramakrishna co-location scam
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp