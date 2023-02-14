Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail granted to ex-NSE chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the statutory bail that was granted to former NSE head Chitra Ramakrishna in Gothenburg co-location scam case that was being probed by the CBI.

While dismissing the plea, a bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi said that HCs order would only be construed with regards to the grant of default bail and would not affect the merits of the case. The court also remarked that the CBI cannot proceed with the investigation by truncating the offences.

“After hearing the counsel, we find no reasons to interfere the bail order, we clarify that the observations made are only for grant of default bail and shall not affect the merits of the trial,” court said in its order.

Court’s order came in a plea which was filed by CBI challenging the default bail that was granted to Ramakrishna and Anand Subramanian by the Delhi HC in September last year.

