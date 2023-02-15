Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal plays down attrition issue amid top-level exits

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within two months, food aggregator platform Zomato saw four top-level exits recently including its chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar and a VP at the company Siddharth Jhawar. But Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal played down the attrition issue and its impact by saying that more than 200 people at Zomato have spent more than seven years at the company.

He took to social media on Tuesday and said, “There has been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.” “Over 50% of the top 50 people at Zomato are more than seven years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011/12,” he said.

He added that they are proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that the company is creating. “Will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance,” the CEO added.

Three weeks ago, Goyal posted on LinkedIn about 800 positions that are open across five roles at Zomato. The positions include Chief of staff to CEO, Growth manager and Product ‘owner’, among others. On Tuesday, Goyal said the company is also looking for a Chief Product Officer for the Zomato food delivery business and also for Blinkit- its instant delivery service.

Speaking about senior exits in the last few months, in his letter to shareholders Goyal said that company building is not just about the journey of the business. “It is also so much about its people’s personal journeys. Both these journeys take their own twists and turns. And sometimes, for some people, the distance between their form (their mindset and skillset) and the company’s context becomes such that it is necessary to take a break from each other,” he said.

Zomato recently reported that its net loss widened to Rs 346.6 crore for the December quarter as against Rs 67 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue stood at Rs 1,948 crore, an increase of 75% compared to Rs 1,112 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato looks to hire across 5 roles

3 weeks ago, Goyal posted on LinkedIn 800 positions across 5 roles at Zomato. Positions include Chief of staff to CEO, growth manager and product ‘owner’, among others. On Tuesday, Goyal said the firm is looking for a Chief Product Officer for Zomato food delivery business

