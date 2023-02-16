Home Business

Exporters will feel the heat of slowing global economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The statement comes at a time when India exports plunged for a second straight month by 6.58% to USD 32.91 billion in January.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian exporters will feel the heat of a slowing global economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while exhorting them to engage with the government in these times of uncertainties. She said that the traders need to be receptive to what is happening worldwide and be on their toes. The statement comes at a time when India exports plunged for a second straight month by 6.58% to USD 32.91 billion in January.

“Slowing economy abroad is going to be challenge for Indian exporters. So exporters will have to be more receptive of what is happening there or even foresee how that will pan out for them and keep engaging with the government otherwise at a time when exporters have to be on their toes, such challenges demotivate them,” Sitharaman said at the Assocham event.

