Home Business

Markets trade firm in early trade on positive global equities, foreign fund inflows

The BSE Sensex climbed 379.15 points to 61,654.24 after a firm start. The NSE Nifty advanced 108.25 points to 18,124.10.

Published: 16th February 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices started the trade on a positive note on Thursday mirroring a rally in the global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex climbed 379.15 points to 61,654.24 after a firm start. The NSE Nifty advanced 108.25 points to 18,124.10.

All the Sensex firms were trading in the green in initial trade, with Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank emerging as the prominent winners.

"Two factors have contributed to the ongoing mild rally in the market. One, the global market construct is favourable and, two, the bulls have been emboldened by the apparent change in FII strategy from selling to buying," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 432.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Among Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading higher. The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

"While intra-day sideways movement could continue amid sluggish mood in global equities, traders would take solace from the return of FIIs into the local markets, as they have been net buyers for the past 4 trading sessions," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The 30-share BSE benchmark had advanced 242.83 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 61,275.09 on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty of NSE climbed 86 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 18,015.85.International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to USD 85.80 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp