Home Business

No 5G rollout unless funding in place, says VIL

On payment to vendors, it said the Board approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corporation India.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) is not going to launch a 5G network until it has funding in place, and it will launch the services in select cities.The company, in its earning call, said that it would expedite 5G services in only those geographies, which matter the most in the context of 5G. “We are a little late compared to our competitors. As soon as funding is in place, we will expedite our rollout to have a presence in the geographies, which matter, particularly in the context of 5G,” said Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra.

However, Moondra is of the view 5G technology hasn’t changed user experiences. “While it shows high speeds on speed meters, there is no difference in terms of usage. If you just get to see your experience that is not very different (from 4G),” added Moondra.VIL, India’s third-largest firm hasn’t spelled any plans for 5G deployment, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have actively been rolling out 5G services.

Moondra advocated for tariff hike and said the current level of tariffs will not enable anybody to recover the cost. Thus, the current structure of pricing needs to evolve over a period of time in some form.  He said tariff hike required more at the unlimited plan as the users must pay more for using more. On the issue of fundraising, it is confident to get funds after the government agreed to convert its interest dues into equity. “We shared our business plan with the bank. We have started engaging with them and the discussions are progressing,” added Moondra.

On payment to vendors, it said the Board approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corporation India. The telco is in discussion with the government for longer payment tenure for its outstanding dues from licence fees for the third quarter FY23. “We made a partial payment. We are engaged with DoT (Department of Telecommunication) and proposed a plan to allow the firm slightly delayed payment,” said CEO of VIL.

VIL rivals Jio, Airtel rolling out 5G services

The company, in its earning call, said that it would expedite 5G services in only those geographies, which matter the most in the context of 5G. VIL, India’s third-largest firm hasn’t spelled any plans for 5G deployment, while its competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have actively been rolling out 5G services

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea 5G
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp