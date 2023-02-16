Rupee trade fails to take off  due to exchange rate, repatriation issues

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rupee trade has failed to take off despite the government’s push. Officials from the ministry of commerce said that there are teething troubles relating to exchange rate mechanism and repatriation of money.“It has not fully taken off but there are isolated instances, where banks have started it,” says a commerce ministry official. However, India has not had any officially recorded transactions with Russian exporters. “Transactions may be taking place between importers and exporters, but unless they have been officially recorded we cannot be sure,” said another official. So far, all oil imports from Russia have taken place in dollars. According to one official, most of the purchases are done through forward contracts, which expire in several months. Current purchases are part of the old contracts, which cannot be revoked midway to start new rupee-denominated contracts. India’s crude oil imports from Russia jumped 8 times in the April-December 2022 period. Initially, the government wanted to start trading with Russia in rupee to facilitate oil imports from the country, which was facing sanctions due to its military action against Ukraine. “However, the global community changed its stance and said that energy security would be kept out of the sanctions,” says one of the officials.So far, 20 Russian Banks have opened special rupee Vostro accounts with Indian banks. “Initially, we were focusing on Russia as it was facing sanctions, but now we have seen interest from several other countries – wherever there is foreign exchange crisis or foreign exchanges issues. We are in discussion with some of the African and gulf countries,”he said.