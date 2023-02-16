Trade deficit falls to lowest at USD 17.75 billion in January

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s merchandise trade deficit shrunk to its lowest in 2022-23 to $17.75 billion in January as both exports and imports showed year-on-year decline during the month.The country’s merchandise exports fell 6.5% year-on-year to $32.91 billion in January 2023 against $35.23 billion a year ago, data released by the ministry of commerce showed. Merchandise imports during the month also showed a minor drop at $50.66 billion in January 2023 compared to $52.57 billion a year ago.

The merchandise trade deficit in December was $23.76 billion and $23.89 billion in November. In April 2022, the country’s goods trade deficit was $20 billion.In April-January 2022-23, merchandise exports were $369.25 billion as against $340.28 billion a year ago. During the same period imports were $602.20 billion as against $494.06 billion a year ago. Total merchandise trade deficit during April-January 2022-23 has reached $233 billion as against $154 billion a year ago.Engineering Goods emerged as the top exports from the country with $88 billion worth exports in April-January period, followed by petroleum products at $78.58 billion.

