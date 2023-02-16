Home Business

Trade deficit falls to lowest at USD 17.75 billion in January

The merchandise trade deficit in December was $23.76 billion and $23.89 billion in November.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s merchandise trade deficit shrunk to its lowest in 2022-23 to $17.75 billion in January as both exports and imports showed year-on-year decline during the month.The country’s merchandise exports fell 6.5% year-on-year to $32.91 billion in January 2023 against $35.23 billion a year ago, data released by the ministry of commerce showed. Merchandise imports during the month also showed a minor drop at $50.66 billion in January 2023 compared to $52.57 billion a year ago.

The merchandise trade deficit in December was $23.76 billion and $23.89 billion in November. In April 2022, the country’s goods trade deficit was $20 billion.In April-January 2022-23, merchandise exports were $369.25 billion as against $340.28 billion a year ago. During the same period imports were $602.20 billion as against $494.06 billion a year ago. Total merchandise trade deficit during April-January 2022-23 has reached $233 billion as against $154 billion a year ago.Engineering Goods emerged as the top exports from the country with $88 billion worth exports in April-January period, followed by petroleum products at $78.58 billion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trade Exports Imports
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp