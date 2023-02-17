Cos intend to hire more freshers in Jan-Jun 2023

Home Business

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid recession fears and macroeconomic headwinds, the overall hiring intent for freshers to experienced professionals has increased to 68% for January-June 2023, from 61% registered in July-December 2022.

TeamLease EdTech’s Career Outlook Report for January-June 2023 says that 62% of employers surveyed across India intend to hire freshers till June 2023. 

The top three industries with the most robust intent to hire freshers are Information Technology (67%), Ecommerce & Technology start-ups (52%) and Telecommunications (51%). Amongst the Tier I cities, Bengaluru comes at the top with maximum openings for freshers at 75%, followed by Mumbai (56%) and Delhi (47%).

Cloud Developer, Investment Banking Associate, Cybersecurity Engineer, Marketing Analyst, Social Media specialist, Content Writer, Campaign Associate, Microbiologist and Biomedical Engineer have emerged as top roles in freshers hiring, the report said.

Shantanu Rooj, founder & CEO TeamLease EdTech, said, “Even in the face of a global muted sentiments around team hiring, a large number of Indian employers have expressed intention to hire freshers; some to create a long-term supply channel whereas others to replace their expensive resources with fresh trainable talents.”

