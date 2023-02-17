Majority of Wipro employees to receive 87% variable pay for Q3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Wipro, which paid 100% variable pay to its employees in Q2, has offered 87% of the variable pay for Q3 ended December 2022 for bands A to B3 across all units. This covers both freshers as well as team leaders.

In an internal mail to employees, the company said, “Considering the overall performance with the company multiplier at 1, the variable pay for Q3FY2022-23 is 87% for all those whose payout is linked to overall company performance.”

For bands A to B3 in all units/functions, and for all bands within support functions, the payout is linked to company-level performance. “For all others, the pay-out is based on their unit/function target achievement as per policy. And will receive a higher pay-out if they have exceeded their unit’s target or lower if not,” said Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil in the mail to employees.

The payout will be released in the February payroll. Also, the company’s business-linked variable payout is based on a quarter’s performance against revenue, bookings and operating margin. “In Q3 FY23, it was awarded against a revenue increase of 0.6% compared to the previous quarter, 23.7% increase in bookings compared to the previous quarter and an operating margin of 16.3%, an increase from our previous quarter but still below our planned target,” the email read.

Speaking about variable pay at the Q2 earnings conference, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte had said that the company will pay out 100% variable pay to 85% of employees in Q2. He announced this as the company had slashed variable payouts in the previous quarter.

TCS is said to have paid 100% variable pay to 70% employees in December quarter. Wipro said in the mail for billable and DOP (digital operations and platforms) employees, minimum utilisation or contractual performance metrics (CPM) level of 50% is needed for payout. “We are confident with our focus and collaboration, we can remain on path to improving our margins,” the email said.

Variable pay based on quarterly performance

Payout will be released in February payroll. Firm’s business-linked variable payout is based on a quarter’s performance against revenue, bookings and operating margin. Company had paid 100% variable pay to 85% of employees in the second quarter

