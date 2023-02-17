Vedanta-owned BALCO appoints Rajesh Kumar as new CEO, Whole Time Director

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Vedanta-owned Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) in Chhattisgarh's power-hub Korba district gets a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole Time Director Rajesh Kumar who replaced Abhijit Pati.

Kumar has 36 years of experience in operations, maintenance, project implementation and productivity improvement in Tata Steel's Indian and Thai units.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT BHU, and a gold medalist in finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur, Kumar has immense experience in organisational excellence, the implementation of large projects, the commissioning of new plants, the mergers and acquisitions of numerous companies and achieving quality benchmarks.

Pati will now serve as Vedanta Aluminium’s Chief Transformation Officer.

The Vedanta acquired a 51 % share in Balco, which was a public sector enterprise till 2001. Balco is India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium and operates a 0.57 million ton per annum aluminium smelter in Korba, about 220 km from Raipur.

RAIPUR: Vedanta-owned Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (Balco) in Chhattisgarh's power-hub Korba district gets a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole Time Director Rajesh Kumar who replaced Abhijit Pati. Kumar has 36 years of experience in operations, maintenance, project implementation and productivity improvement in Tata Steel's Indian and Thai units. With a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT BHU, and a gold medalist in finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur, Kumar has immense experience in organisational excellence, the implementation of large projects, the commissioning of new plants, the mergers and acquisitions of numerous companies and achieving quality benchmarks. Pati will now serve as Vedanta Aluminium’s Chief Transformation Officer. The Vedanta acquired a 51 % share in Balco, which was a public sector enterprise till 2001. Balco is India’s largest manufacturer of aluminium and operates a 0.57 million ton per annum aluminium smelter in Korba, about 220 km from Raipur.