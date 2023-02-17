We export 50% of telecom gear made in India, says Nokia 

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia is growing its manufacturing capacity in India, and increasing its investment under the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The company, which calls itself the largest telecom manufacturer in te country, also said it is exporting 50% of what it is manufacturing in its Chennai factory.

“We have been manufacturing in India now for almost 12 to 14 years. We are the largest telecom manufacturer in India, and we have a big factory in Chennai, which is also exporting 50% of what we manufacture there. We manufacture and export 2G to 5G equipment all over the world. We exported 5G equipment to the US and other countries, even before 5G was launched in India,” said Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

Calling the PLI scheme a right move, Marwah said India can become a telecom gear manufacturer hub. In a bid to boost domestic manufacturing, investments and export in the telecom and networking products Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notified the PLI Scheme on 24 February 2021. It allocated Rs 12,195 crore for implementation of the scheme for over a period of five year from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. “We are a part of that PLI scheme, and one of the beneficiaries. We have enhanced our investments under the PLI scheme of India. Also, we are growing our manufacturing base to add more capacity at the same time look at new products,” added Marwah.

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, both have chosen the Finnish company as a vendor to supply 5G gear. However, the country’s third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea is yet to decide on rolling its 5G network. On supplying gear to debt-laden Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), Marwah said, “We are hopeful that we are working with them.” “Some good things have already happened with it. And we are hopeful that we are working with them,” said Marwah.

