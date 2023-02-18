Home Business

Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as Group head of HR

Shaji is a rank holder from National Institute of Technology, Calicut and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services firm Infosys on Friday announced the appointment of Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. He will be taking over from Krish Shankar, who will retire from the firm next month, after serving in role for over eight years.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to announce Shaji will take over as Group Head of Human Resources. Shaji has been with Infosys for over 30 years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident he will steer our HR function for continued success.”

During his tenure at Infosys, Krish Shankar has led the development of a strong employee value proposition, helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem and enabled digital career paths for employees, the company said. He was integral to effectively managing the workforce and seamless business continuity during and after the pandemic, while maintaining an unwavering focus on employee well-being.

In his current role, Shaji is Infosys’ global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences. He has been steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India, it said in a regulatory filing.

Shaji is a rank holder from National Institute of Technology, Calicut and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.

