JSW Steel lays foundation stone of steel plant in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In a major development announcing the start of private investment in militancy-hit Kashmir, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has laid the foundation stone of the Steel plant at Pulwama in south Kashmir.

“Proud to announce that we have laid the foundation stone for our New Steel Processing unit in Pulwama - the heart of #Kashmir ! Contributing to the growth of the beautiful state of Jammu Kashmir,” tweeted Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Group.

Jindal also released pictures of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the steel plant in Pulwama.

The JSW has become the first group to invest and start work. The Rs 150 crore steel plant is being set up at 70 kanals of land (8.75 acres) acquired by JSW Steel Limited in the Lassipora industrial area of Pulwama.

The manufacturing plant with a capacity of 120,000 metric tonnes per annum will also house special lines to produce "Steel Sandwich Panels” and ‘Steel Doors” for the local market in J&K. JSW Steel is India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 27 million tonnes domestically and supplies a wide gamut of steel products that include hot rolled, cold rolled, bare and pre-painted galvanized and galvalume, TMT, wire rods and special steel.

The UAE-based Emaar Group, which would also be investing in J&K, would start work on its Shopping Mall and IT Tower in Srinagar from next month. The foundation stone of UAE-based Emaar Group Shopping Mall and IT Tower in J&K would be laid in March.

During the DubaiExpo in UAE, J&K Government had signed an MoU with UAE-based real estate development company Emaar Properties for developing a 5 lakh square feet shopping mall in Srinagar. According to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, J&K has received Rs 66000 crore in investment proposals in a year.

“For the first time in the last seven decades, J&K is witnessing an industrial revolution. J&K government has received private investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crores within a period of around one year,” Sinha has said.

According to him, J&K had received only private investments worth Rs 14,000 crore from 1947 to 2019.

