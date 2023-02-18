Home Business

Minda Corp. acquires 15.70 per cent stake in rival Pricol for `400 crore

The company acquired 1.91 crore shares of Coimbatore-headquartered company at a price of `208.98 per share.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Mergers and Acquisitions, M

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Automotive components maker Minda Corporation, on Friday, acquired 15.70% stake in its rival Pricol, an auto parts maker, for `400 crore in open market transaction. The acquisition of minority stake is being seen as a hostile takeover attempt in the auto ancillary sector, but Minda has termed it as a financial transaction.

The company acquired 1.91 crore shares of Coimbatore-headquartered company at a price of `208.98 per share. After the news of buying stake came, the management of Pricol swiftly clarified they don’t have any intention to dilute their stake.

“The promoters have absolutely no intention of undertaking any secondary sale of promoter stake nor does the company have any intent to raising equity capital of any form as the company has strong financial fundamentals and healthy cash profits that will meet the needs of capital for its future growth,” Vikram Mohan, managing director of Pricol said in a statement. “Promoters and management stand committed to its stakeholders and are bullish about the growth prospects of the organisation combined with a firm financial footing,” he added.

The promoter group owns 36.53% of Pricol while the public holds 63.47%, according to the information available with the stock exchange. Minda released the statement clarifying the deal is merely a financial investment. “This is merely a financial investment without providing the Company any special rights in Pricol Limited other than the rights as a shareholder of Pricol Limited,” Minda said in a regulatory filing to the NSE. “This is an open-market transaction and no prior approvals have been obtained,” it added

However, analysts are not convinced with these statements and say a hostile takeover cann’t be ruled out. “Why would a company invest `400 crore just to get a minority stake in a rival company. There is a synergy between the two companies as they operate in the same sector and Pricol is a strategic fit for Minda,” an auto analyst with a Mumbai-based brokerage house told this newspaper.  

Shares of Pricol closed 4.7% lower at `198.60 apiece on the NSE on Friday, while Minda Corporation shares closed 4% lower at Rs 204. Pricol rallied to hit a 52-week high in the morning trade, but erased gains after its Managing Director Vikram Mohan denied the stake sale news.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minda Corporation acquisition Pricol
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp