TRAI to make service quality standards more stringent for telcos

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reporting several complaints of call drops and poor network, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is going to make the service quality standards more stringent for telecom operators.

The regulatory body is soon to ask telcos to report call drop and service quality data at state level, and then district level to know the region facing such problem. Currently, telcos’ present data are based on LSA (licensed service area)-wise and averaged quarterly. Since, LSA is a large area, covering many states, it makes it difficult to pin-point problems, and patchy networks in smaller states.

“Currently, we are getting reports from the LSA point of view. Thus, we are not able to know what is happening at the state level and district level. So, in our first phase we have decided we will go for state level and district. For district level, we monitor far-flung areas and hilly areas,” said P D Vaghela, Chairman of TRAI.

As per the rule, at least 97% BTS (base transceiver station) should be in working condition in a given area or LSA to avoid penalties. In case the telcos don’t fulfil these criteria, they are liable for penalties, which starts from Rs 50,000 per parameter, and goes up to several lakhs. “Most of the TSPs are meeting that criteria as it is a large area,” added Vaghela.

TRAI on Friday held a meeting with major telecom service providers (TSPs), and directed TSPs to take urgent steps to demonstrate improvement in quality of service and experience by consumers. Telcos were asked to analyse the issue of call muting and one way speech and take corrective action on priority. “While rolling out the 5G network, TSPs should ensure there is least disturbance or degradation of QoS of existing telecom services,” said Vaghela.

