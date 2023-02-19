Mcap of five of top-10 most valued firms jump Rs 95,337 crore last week; Reliance steals the show

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five of the top 10 valued firms together added Rs 95,337.95 crore in their market valuation last week, with index major Reliance Industries Ltd contributing the most.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 319.87 points or 0.52 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India were the laggards.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied Rs 70,023.18 crore to Rs 16,50,677.12 crore.

ITC's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped Rs 14,834.74 crore to Rs 4,75,767.12 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 6,034.51 crore to Rs 6,01,920.14 crore and that of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 3,288.43 crore to Rs 4,32,763.25 crore.

HDFC's mcap gained Rs 1,157.09 crore to Rs 4,92,237.09 crore.

However, State Bank of India's valuation eroded by Rs 19,678.77 crore to Rs 4,73,807.64 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 14,825.92 crore to Rs 5,90,933.95 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 13,099.41 crore to Rs 12,80,539.91 crore.

The valuation of Infosys declined by Rs 10,309.8 crore to Rs 6,66,328.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 14.3 crore to Rs 9,23,919.15 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

