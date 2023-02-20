G20 meet: FMs to discuss crypto, global economy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, global economy and policy perspectives on Crypto Assets are some of the key agenda items for first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting to be held in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25.

The G20 FMCBG meeting will be preceded by a meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) on 22 February, 2023, co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary (Economic Affairs) and Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI.

The meeting will see the participation of finance ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 members, invitee members and heads of international organisations. In total, there will be a delegation of 72 members attending the meeting.

The Indian Presidency has designed the meeting agenda in a manner that can foster a meaningful exchange of ideas among ministers and governors on pragmatic and meaningful approaches to address some of the key global economic issues, a release from the finance ministry said.

The meeting will be spread over three sessions on February 24-25, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, among others. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health and international taxation.

NEW DELHI: leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, global economy and policy perspectives on Crypto Assets are some of the key agenda items for first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting to be held in Bengaluru on February 24 and 25. The G20 FMCBG meeting will be preceded by a meeting of G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) on 22 February, 2023, co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary (Economic Affairs) and Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI. The meeting will see the participation of finance ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 members, invitee members and heads of international organisations. In total, there will be a delegation of 72 members attending the meeting. The Indian Presidency has designed the meeting agenda in a manner that can foster a meaningful exchange of ideas among ministers and governors on pragmatic and meaningful approaches to address some of the key global economic issues, a release from the finance ministry said. The meeting will be spread over three sessions on February 24-25, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, among others. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health and international taxation.