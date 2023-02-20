Home Business

Meta launches paid subscription, for whom and why?

The subscription will be voluntary and will only be available for users who are over the age of 18. The new service mainly targets content creators.

Published: 20th February 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Meta, Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AFP)

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta platform users will soon be able to follow in Twitter denizens' footsteps in affixing a blue badge to their profiles as a token of authenticity and boosting their posts -- all for a fee.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the subscription service for platforms Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, after almost 20 years of defending an economic model based on free services and advertising.

Two-speed system

Subscribers to Meta Verified will be able to verify their account on Facebook and Instagram by providing an official ID and getting a blue badge, indicating they are who they say they are.

Their account will also be better protected against identity theft thanks to proactive monitoring. If problems arise, these subscribers will be able to contact customer service teams directly.

And their posts, photos and videos will have a higher profile than those of non-subscribers by appearing atop search results, commentaries and recommendations.

Meta is also promising new creative functionalities.

Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week before coming to markets in the United States and other countries.

The new service will cost $11.99 a month for users who sign up via the Internet and $14.99 for those using mobile apps. The higher price is to offset commissions taken by Apple on the iPhone or Google on smartphones operated by its Android system.

Priority for influencers

The subscription will be voluntary. And only users who are over the age of 18 will be allowed to subscribe. The service is not yet available to businesses but Meta does not rule this out in the future. The new service mainly targets content creators.

Meta told AFP it conceived of the subscription idea because of requests from creators who are on the rise in their business undertakings.

Meta is acting as traditional social networks are seeing their numbers of users and their revenue both decline. In 2022, Meta saw its ad revenue decline for the first time since the California-based group went public in 2012.

Inflation is eating away at online advertisers' budgets, and users' attention is divided among many apps. The latter can not harvest as much personal data as they could before the intervention of regulatory authorities -- mainly in Europe -- and Apple to better protect people's online privacy.

So the battle among platforms "is becoming a bit of a battle for attracting and retaining the creators, because, at the end of the day, it's the creators who have the content that keeps the eyeballs," said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies. But that is not enough.

Snapchat, Reddit and Discord are all proposing that users cough up a few dollars a month for supplementary tools.

Twitter, bought by Elon Musk last year, made a chaotic launch of an account verification feature that costs $7 a month on the Internet and $11 a month on an iPhone.

Twitter Blue's coveted checkmark lets users promote their posts better, see much less advertising and have more writing freedom, with longer tweets.

Milanesi said she thinks Meta wants to diversify its revenue sources.

After Twitter launched its subscription service, other social media groups thought "well, we might as well try," she told AFP.

"Justifying that from a creator perspective I think is more of a marketing pitch than of true value to creators," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meta Meta Subscription Facebook WhatsApp Instagram
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp