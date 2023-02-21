Adani Ports repays Rs 1,500 crore, to clear Rs 1,000 crore debt soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) on Monday said that they have paid Rs 1,500 crore loan and promised to repay another Rs 1,000 crore as the embattled conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani is working on a comeback strategy. Adani Group is trying to overcome the ongoing onslaught triggered by a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Ports and SEZ paid SBI Mutual Funds’ due amount of Rs 1,500 crore on Monday as scheduled and will also pay another Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers due in March (as per the payment scheme).

“This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations,” the spokesperson said. “This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group.”

The county’s largest private port operator recently said it is considering repaying a debt of about Rs 5,000 crore in the next financial year, thereby improving net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio to about 2.5 times from l 3 times currently. APSEZ’s cash and cash equivalent were Rs 6,257 crore as of December 31, while its net debt was Rs 39,277 crore.

Adani Group’s total net debt was about Rs 1.96 lakh crore by the end of the December quarter. This is the second instance in one month when the Adanis have taken a similar step of prepaying loans to silence critics who raise concerns regarding the high leverage of the Group and win back investors’ confidence. On February 6, Gautam Adani & family have prepaid loans worth $1.1 billion taken against shares as collateral before the end of its maturity in September 2024.

Despite these actions, Adani Group shares are on a free-fall trajectory, plummeting up to 75%. The group also faced a big setback after Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and Standard Chartered stopped accepting its bonds as collateral and rating agency Moody’s downgraded the outlook of four group companies.

Ambuja, ACC to restart ops at 2 plants in HP

Adani group companies ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations at two plants in Himachal Pradesh after resolving freight issues in the state. The decision was announced after the 67-day deadlock between the two Adani Group-owned cement plants in the state and truckers’ unions over freight charges ended on Monday with the two sides agreeing on new rates.

“We are happy to inform that all stakeholders have come together and amicably resolved the ongoing discussions on freight rates in the state of Himachal Pradesh. This outcome is positive for ACC & Ambuja Cements and all the stakeholders involved,” said Adani Cement in a statement.

