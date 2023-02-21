Home Business

Adani Ports repays Rs 1,500 crore, to clear Rs 1,000 crore debt soon

The county’s largest private port operator recently said it is considering repaying a debt of about Rs 5,000 crore in the next financial year.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Ports, Mundra Port

Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Photo | adaniports.com)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) on Monday said that they have paid Rs 1,500 crore loan and promised to repay another Rs 1,000 crore as the embattled conglomerate led by billionaire Gautam Adani is working on a comeback strategy.  Adani Group is trying to overcome the ongoing onslaught triggered by a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Ports and SEZ paid SBI Mutual Funds’ due amount of Rs 1,500 crore on Monday as scheduled and will also pay another Rs 1,000 crore of commercial papers due in March (as per the payment scheme).
“This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations,” the spokesperson said. “This underscores the confidence which the market has placed on the prudent capital and liquidity management plan for the group.”

The county’s largest private port operator recently said it is considering repaying a debt of about Rs 5,000 crore in the next financial year, thereby improving net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ratio to about 2.5 times from l 3 times currently. APSEZ’s cash and cash equivalent were Rs 6,257 crore as of December 31, while its net debt was Rs 39,277 crore.

ALSO READ | Hindenburg effect: Gautam Adani's wealth drops below USD 50 billion

Adani Group’s total net debt was about Rs 1.96 lakh crore by the end of the December quarter.  This is the second instance in one month when the Adanis have taken a similar step of prepaying loans to silence critics who raise concerns regarding the high leverage of the Group and win back investors’ confidence. On February 6, Gautam Adani & family have prepaid loans worth $1.1 billion taken against shares as collateral before the end of its maturity in September 2024. 

ALSO READ | How India's scandal-hit Adani Group hushes critics

Despite these actions, Adani Group shares are on a free-fall trajectory, plummeting up to 75%. The group also faced a big setback after Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and Standard Chartered stopped accepting its bonds as collateral and rating agency Moody’s downgraded the outlook of four group companies. 

Ambuja, ACC to restart ops at 2 plants in HP
Adani group companies ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations at two plants in Himachal Pradesh after resolving freight issues in the state. The decision was announced after the 67-day deadlock between the two Adani Group-owned cement plants in the state and truckers’ unions over freight charges ended on Monday with the two sides agreeing on new rates.

“We are happy to inform that all stakeholders have come together and amicably resolved the ongoing discussions on freight rates in the state of Himachal Pradesh. This outcome is positive for ACC & Ambuja Cements and all the stakeholders involved,” said Adani Cement in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Ports & SEZ Gautam Adani Hindenburg Research
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp