Aditya Birla Sun Life's new NFO collects Rs 1,574 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 1,574 crore through its newly launched multi-asset allocation fund.

The new open-ended scheme-- Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund -- which invests in equity, fixed income, gold, silver and real estate investment trusts (REITs) was launched on January 11.

"The NFO (new fund offering) managed to garner high investor interest with investments from over 70,000 investors and collected Rs 1,574 crore as on January 31, 2023," the asset management company said in a statement.

The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said market volatility can be a challenge for investors, however the multi-asset allocation fund can provide a stable investment solution.

"The fund's portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoE (Return on Equity), low leverage, and generate cash from operations. It's an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity," he added.

The equity portion of the portfolio will follow flexi cap approach with large cap bias and can invest across sectors, and fixed income portfolio will largely use accrual strategy.

