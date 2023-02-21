Home Business

Aditya Birla Sun Life's new NFO collects Rs 1,574 crore

The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aditya Birla Group logo (Photo | Twitter/ AdityaBirlaGrp)

Aditya Birla Group logo (Photo | Twitter/ AdityaBirlaGrp)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 1,574 crore through its newly launched multi-asset allocation fund.

The new open-ended scheme-- Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund -- which invests in equity, fixed income, gold, silver and real estate investment trusts (REITs) was launched on January 11.

"The NFO (new fund offering) managed to garner high investor interest with investments from over 70,000 investors and collected Rs 1,574 crore as on January 31, 2023," the asset management company said in a statement.

The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said market volatility can be a challenge for investors, however the multi-asset allocation fund can provide a stable investment solution.

"The fund's portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoE (Return on Equity), low leverage, and generate cash from operations. It's an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity," he added.

The equity portion of the portfolio will follow flexi cap approach with large cap bias and can invest across sectors, and fixed income portfolio will largely use accrual strategy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp