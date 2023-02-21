Home Business

Airline traffic improves, IndiGo’s market share dips

However, on a month-on-month basis, domestic traffic took a dip of 2%, passenger count stood at over 1.27 crore in December 2022.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled to 1.25 crore as against 64.08 lakh recorded in the year-ago month, according to official data released by the DGCA on Monday.  India’s passenger traffic was at a similar level of 1.25 crore in January 2019, the pre-covid month. 

However, on a month-on-month basis, domestic traffic took a dip of 2%, passenger count stood at over 1.27 crore in December 2022. This sequential decline in traffic comes at a time when domestic airlines are aggressively expanding their fleet size. Tata Group’s Air India recently made an order to buy 470 planes while other airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa and GoFirst are expected to add new planes.

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, saw its domestic market share decline for the fifth consecutive month at 54.6%. It carried 68.47 lakh passengers last month. In August last year, IndiGo had a market share of 59.72% and since then it has been conceding its share to the newly launched Akasa Air and other players.

Akasa’s share in the domestic market grew to 2.8% in January as against a share of 1.8% in the October-December quarter. Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has crossed the milestone of operating over 600 weekly flights with an announced network of 23 routes connecting 14 cities. Air India and Vistara carried 11.55 lakh and 11.05 lakh passengers, respectively, in January, with a market share of 9.2% and 8.8%, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air passenger traffic IndiGo Akasa GoFirst
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp