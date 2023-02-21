Banks should ensure resilience to cyber security risks: RBI's Rohit Jain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in view the emerging cyber security threats, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive director Rohit Jain said banks should continuously evaluate the threat profile of their critical information assets, test for vulnerabilities and ensure their resilience to cyber security risks.

Delivering a keynote address at an event related to cyber security in Bengaluru on Monday, he said, before onboarding new products and new technologies proper due diligence should be conducted.

The event was organised by the RBI in view of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting to be held in Bengaluru from February 22-25.

He also said that information security functions should be adequately resourced- in terms of the number of staff, the level of skill and expertise, the usage of tools and techniques as well as adequate investments in IT.

The RBI wants to promote innovation in financial technology, and at the same time, it has been cognizant and also aware of cyber risks and IT risks that come with new technologies and the effort is to manage both these aspects.

He also spoke about the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to enhance cyber security defences and augment predictive analytics in areas of threat detection as this is an area that is fast developing and offers huge scope and potential in the cyber security space.

He further spoke about the RBI's guidelines on information security and also about phishing simulation exercises that are conducted by the central bank. In 2016, the central bank said banks should immediately put in place a cyber-security policy elucidating the strategy containing an appropriate approach to combat cyber threats.

A panel discussion on cyber security challenges and strategies was also held with the participation of about 175 officials of various regulators, banks, and NBFCs.

