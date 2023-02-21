Home Business

Cable operators move Kerala High Court over new pricing regime 

The broadcasters had issued notices to cable operators to sign reference interconnect offer (RIO) for new tariff order 3.0 issued by TRAI.

Published: 21st February 2023

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The face-off between television broadcasters and cable operators over new pricing regime has reached courts as the Kerala high court on Monday held an urgent hearing on a request made by the All Indian Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF).  

AIDCF; the apex body for digital multi-system operators (MSOs) and its members include Asianet Satellite Communications, Hathway Cable and Den Networks; has approached the court to challenge Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new tariff order (NTO 3.0). The new tariff order, which came into effect from February 1, 2023, allowed broadcasters to hike the price of channels that are part of a bouquet to Rs 19 from Rs 12 earlier.  

The broadcasters had issued notices to cable operators to sign reference interconnect offer (RIO) for new tariff order 3.0 issued by TRAI.  However, the cable operators are reluctant to raise price citing they have already lost much of their business to DTH and OTT platforms. Any increase in prices of channels shown via cable TV platforms will dent their business as their subscribers will migrate to DTH and OTT platforms. When cable operators refused to comply, broadcasters like Zee Entertainment, Star and Sony Pictures blocked access to their channels. 

AIDCF, in its petition claimed that the TRAI has failed to regulate the pricing of television channels or cap their prices. In a counter, TRAI in an affidavit had contended that the federation has not shown how it was affected by the regulation or tariff order and therefore, it had no locus standi to challenge them.  

