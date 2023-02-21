Home Business

Dividend yield mutual funds’ assets to touch 1 lakh crore

Dividend yield funds, which primarily invest in equities of companies that declare dividends regularly, are more tax-efficient than equities with the dividend payout option.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The asset size of dividend yield funds, currently around Rs 10,000 crore, has potential to touch Rs 1 lakh crore in the near future, according to D P Singh, Deputy MD and chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund.

Dividend yield funds, which primarily invest in equities of companies that declare dividends regularly, are more tax-efficient than equities with the dividend payout option.

SBI Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of SBI Dividend Yield Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in a well-diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments of dividend yielding firms. “The inflow of investors’ fund will increase in coming years with launch of new schemes in this category,” said Singh told this newspaper.

The new fund offer would open on February 20, and close on March 6. Currently, there are eight schemes in the dividend yield category in the country. “High dividend yield companies are generally thought of only from the angle of providing regular income, but many of them are strong growth-oriented businesses across market cap with the potential of long-term wealth creation. SBI Dividend Yield Fund presents an opportunity for those looking to invest in such strong businesses with steady cash flows for long-term,” Singh added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dividend yield fund SBI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp