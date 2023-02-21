Tata Motors to deliver 25,000 XPRES-T EVs to Uber

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In one of the largest deals for electric vehicles (EV) in the commercial fleet services, Tata Motors, India’s largest carmaker, on Monday signed an MoU with cab aggregator Uber to bring 25,000 XPRES–T EVs into the latter’s premium category service.

Tata Motors will be aiding Uber in electrifying their services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said, “The XPRES-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in-cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment.”

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said, “It will supercharge transition to zero emissions on Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future.”

