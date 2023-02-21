Home Business

Wipro cuts freshers compensation by 50 per cent amid onboarding delays

As the world continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic, many big techs and start-ups have resorted to cutting jobs or freezing hiring plans.

Published: 21st February 2023

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A month after firing 452 freshers as they performed poorly in assessments, now Wipro has cut candidates’ salary who are awaiting to be onboarded from Rs 6.5 lakh per annum to Rs 3.5 lakh. Candidates have to settle for nearly 50% cut.

This comes amid onboarding delays. In an email to candidates, the company said, “Thank you for completing the Velocity training program successfully. Currently, we have certain project engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakhs.” In a response to a TNIE query, Wipro said, “Our talent is our most valuable asset.

We are committed to creating an environment where all our current and future employees are able to build successful careers and realize their goals. In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans.”

“As we work to honour outstanding offers made, current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build expertise and acquire new skills -- both via interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programs,” it added.

As the world continues to grapple with the economic impact of the pandemic, many big techs and start-ups have resorted to cutting jobs or freezing hiring plans. Amid these times, Wipro has taken a different approach by being willing to onboard the freshers, although at a salary less than what was offered, than bearing the brunt of not honouring the offer letters they have issued, said Aditya Narayan Mishra - MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services.

“Though not all of them will be happy with this revised pay situation, the firm is cutting costs and building workforce for the future by gaining some loyal employees because of how they have decided to onboard the candidates now, without further delaying the process,” he added.

