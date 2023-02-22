Adani’s purchase of Haifa port reflects trust Israel has for India: Envoy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The purchase of Haifa port by Adani is important from Israel’s point of view, says Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon.

"The fact that we gave the port to India symbolises the deep trust we have in an Indian company,’’ said Ambassador Gilon on Wednesday.

He went on to say that Adani will make it the port that it needs to be, adding that Adani isn’t the only Indian company they are working with as the other joint venture partners include Tata, Kalyani, and HAL.

"Adani paid the entire amount that was due for Haifa port and they have money for developing it too. They are looking for more projects in Israel and it is possible that they acquire some more,’’ he added.

Adani invested $1.2 billion (Rs 100 crore) in the port project. Israel feels very comfortable with India and would like to see India become a member of the UNSC.

Israel's handing over of the strategic port of Haifa to an Indian company, the Adani Group, is a reflection of the trust that the country has in India, Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday.

"India from being a regional superpower is becoming a global superpower. Interestingly the trade between India and Israel (excluding defence and services) is said to be $10 billion in 2022. We are yet to come out with official figures, but this is what is being estimated which is much higher than the $7 billion trade we had before the pandemic,’’ Ambassador Gilon added.

India and Israel are associated in a trilateral with UAE for over a year.

"There is an increasing outflow of Israeli tourists to the UAE and Indians are leading many corporates and establishments in the UAE so this helps boost trade ties between India, Israel and UAE,’’ Ambassador Gilon told TNIE.

The I2U2 (India, Israel, USA and UAE) grouping is doing well too and is having a meeting at present in the UAE.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken twice in the past two months and both leaders will have an in-person meeting once the calendar of events permits it. Israel is busy with the budget meeting and establishing the new government whereas India is busy with G20 and SCO.

Meanwhile, the two countries are working on taking forward the Free Trade Agreement- which the two have been working on for the past 10 years. The sectors that they would further collaborate on will include renewable energy, smart mobility, cyber and homeland security and water technology.

NEW DELHI: The purchase of Haifa port by Adani is important from Israel’s point of view, says Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon. "The fact that we gave the port to India symbolises the deep trust we have in an Indian company,’’ said Ambassador Gilon on Wednesday. He went on to say that Adani will make it the port that it needs to be, adding that Adani isn’t the only Indian company they are working with as the other joint venture partners include Tata, Kalyani, and HAL. "Adani paid the entire amount that was due for Haifa port and they have money for developing it too. They are looking for more projects in Israel and it is possible that they acquire some more,’’ he added. Adani invested $1.2 billion (Rs 100 crore) in the port project. Israel feels very comfortable with India and would like to see India become a member of the UNSC. Israel's handing over of the strategic port of Haifa to an Indian company, the Adani Group, is a reflection of the trust that the country has in India, Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday. "India from being a regional superpower is becoming a global superpower. Interestingly the trade between India and Israel (excluding defence and services) is said to be $10 billion in 2022. We are yet to come out with official figures, but this is what is being estimated which is much higher than the $7 billion trade we had before the pandemic,’’ Ambassador Gilon added. India and Israel are associated in a trilateral with UAE for over a year. "There is an increasing outflow of Israeli tourists to the UAE and Indians are leading many corporates and establishments in the UAE so this helps boost trade ties between India, Israel and UAE,’’ Ambassador Gilon told TNIE. The I2U2 (India, Israel, USA and UAE) grouping is doing well too and is having a meeting at present in the UAE. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken twice in the past two months and both leaders will have an in-person meeting once the calendar of events permits it. Israel is busy with the budget meeting and establishing the new government whereas India is busy with G20 and SCO. Meanwhile, the two countries are working on taking forward the Free Trade Agreement- which the two have been working on for the past 10 years. The sectors that they would further collaborate on will include renewable energy, smart mobility, cyber and homeland security and water technology.