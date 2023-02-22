Ather ramps up production as demand goes up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ather plans to ramp up production in its factories as the sales picks up. The electric vehicle company opened a second manufacturing plant in Hosur in November 2022 with a capacity of 35,000 monthly units or 420,000 units per annum with more than 1,100 employees. Ather’s first manufacturing plant has a capacity of nearly 1,20,000 units for a year. The electric vehicle start-up recently recorded the milestone of rolling out 1 lakh scooters from its first plant.

Speaking to this newspaper, Nilay Chandra, VP Vehicle Business, said the firm is ramping up production capacity and looking to establish another manufacturing facility. The location is yet to be finalized. Chandra adds that Ather is gaining market share in the electric scooter market with a marginal 2.5 per cent increase last year. The Bengaluru-based smart scooter manufacturer has sold over 59,000 units in 2022, registering 389 per cent growth on a yearly basis.

