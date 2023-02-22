Home Business

Consensus among G20 nations can help global economy recover from slowdown: Anurag Thakur

The minister highlighted the importance of India's G20 presidency. He said the theme reflects the importance India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

Published: 22nd February 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stressing on consensus among G20 countries, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said a consensus among the G20 countries on coordinated solutions to key global problems can help the global economy recover from the current slowdown and create new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session of the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting here in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the minister said since its inception, the G20 has time and again proven its mettle in forging consensus in times of crisis.

"The Indian Presidency believes that success lies in our ability to anticipate, prevent and prepare for significant risks to come. This calls for an inclusive and renewed multilateralism," he said.

In his inaugural speech, the minister highlighted the importance of India's G20 presidency. He said the theme reflects the importance India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

"The global economy is facing the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy insecurity, broad-based inflation, heightened debt vulnerabilities, worsening climate change, and geopolitical tensions. The impact of all these crises can set back progress on the world’s key development priorities," the minister added.

The G20 Finance Track discussions in 2023 will include strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) to meet the shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing ‘cities of tomorrow’, leveraging digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion and productivity gains and advancing the international taxation agenda, among others. 

