Foreign travellers can pay through UPI, says RBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that all international travellers visiting India will be able to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in the country.

To start with, it is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi). Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets, said RBI.

“Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues,” said RBI in a statement. Earlier, on February 8, the central bank announced a facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using UPI while they are in India.

In the initial stage, only ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets, the release said.

