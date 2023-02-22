Home Business

SpiceJet to consider raising capital this week

Budget carrier SpiceJet is planning to consider options to raise new funds through the issue of eligible securities to institutional buyers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Budget carrier SpiceJet is planning to consider options to raise new funds through the issue of eligible securities to institutional buyers. The fresh fundraising plan comes as competition in the Indian skies has intensified with most players aggressively expanding their operations and fleet size.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting scheduled to be held on February 24, 2023 (Friday), will discuss and consider, inter-alia, issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the company, subject to regulatory approvals,” said SpiceJet in a regulatory filing. The Board of Directors will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, said the filing.

Spicejet, the highly loss-making carrier, recently suffered a major blow when the Supreme Court directed it to encash bank guarantees and pay Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran. Additionally, the Top Court ordered the airline to pay Maran Rs 75 crore within three months to cover the interest portion of the arbitral decision.

The Gurugram-based airline last reported a profit in the quarter ending December 2021. Competition-wise, Spicejet is conceding market share to new entrant Akasa Air and Tata Group airlines. Spicejet’s market share slipped to 7.3% in January from 7.7 per cent in December.

