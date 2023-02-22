Home Business

Telecom body demands 6GHz spectrum for better 5G connectivity

The 5G services would be badly impacted if the government doesn’t allocate 6 GHz spectrum for telecom operators, the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) said on Tuesday. 

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

5G

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 5G services would be badly impacted if the government doesn’t allocate 6 GHz spectrum for telecom operators, the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) said on Tuesday. 

Briefing media on Tuesday, Director General of COAI S P Kochhar also said 5G spectrum allocation done in August 2022 is not sufficient to cover the entire country.  “Right now, about 720 MHz spectrum that telcos have in the mid-band range is not enough for the requirements. 6GHz will be ideal for densely populated areas, especially urban locations,” said Kochhar.

The telecom body said 5G download speed would be reduced by 80 per cent if only 720 MHz is allocated to 5G.  Currently, the radio waves in the 6 GHz band are partly used for satellite operations by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in the country. Recently, the GSM Association (GSMA) has reiterated that India should identify and support the 6 GHz band spectrum for the expansion of next-generation or 5G services.

The industry body, which represents all three private telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea is of the view mid-bands like 6 GHz provides a balance of wide coverage and capacity - critical to rapid and cost-efficient deployments of 5G mobile networks & meet the exponentially increasing data demands.

“In addition to the cost hike, densification on a large scale would negatively impact the commitments made by India in reducing the country’s carbon reduction and related green objectives,” added Kochhar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G services Telecom COAI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp