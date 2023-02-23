Home Business

Sensex, Nifty crash 1.5% on global cues, fear of more rate hikes by Fed 

At close, 30-share index Sensex was down 927.74 points or 1.53% at 59,744.98, and the Nifty fell 272.40 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30.

Published: 23rd February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Owing to weak global cues and overnight selling in the US market over fears of more interest rate hikes, domestic equity market witnessed a massive fall on Wednesday, with benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50- plummeting over 1.5% each ahead of monthly F&O expiry.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of the monetary policy minutes of the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve. Russia’s fresh warnings to the West on the war in Ukraine also spooked investors. RBI has indicated that it will continue to take measures to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward. 

At close, 30-share index Sensex was down 927.74 points or 1.53% at 59,744.98, and the Nifty fell 272.40 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30. With the Sensex falling below 60,000 levels, investors’ wealth wiped out by Rs 3.87 lakh crore on Wednesday.

“Resurgence of cold war between the US and Russia has brought apprehension in the market. Though it should be a short-term effect, the fear of sanctions against Russia and its degree of implication on the economy, especially on food and oil exports, is adding to the anxiety,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The market is just recovering from the pandemic and high interest and inflation are the headwinds in the background. It is presumed that this war will be fought on an economic front, limiting its effect on strong economies like the US & India, added Nair.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities, overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly. “Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today’s sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth,” added Chouhan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nifty sensex BSE
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp