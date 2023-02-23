Sensex, Nifty crash 1.5% on global cues, fear of more rate hikes by Fed 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to weak global cues and overnight selling in the US market over fears of more interest rate hikes, domestic equity market witnessed a massive fall on Wednesday, with benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50- plummeting over 1.5% each ahead of monthly F&O expiry.

Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of the monetary policy minutes of the Reserve Bank of India and the US Federal Reserve. Russia’s fresh warnings to the West on the war in Ukraine also spooked investors. RBI has indicated that it will continue to take measures to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward.

At close, 30-share index Sensex was down 927.74 points or 1.53% at 59,744.98, and the Nifty fell 272.40 points or 1.53% to settle at 17,554.30. With the Sensex falling below 60,000 levels, investors’ wealth wiped out by Rs 3.87 lakh crore on Wednesday.

“Resurgence of cold war between the US and Russia has brought apprehension in the market. Though it should be a short-term effect, the fear of sanctions against Russia and its degree of implication on the economy, especially on food and oil exports, is adding to the anxiety,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The market is just recovering from the pandemic and high interest and inflation are the headwinds in the background. It is presumed that this war will be fought on an economic front, limiting its effect on strong economies like the US & India, added Nair.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities, overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly. “Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today’s sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth,” added Chouhan.

