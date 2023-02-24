Home Business

Air India to hire 5,100 cabin crew, pilots in 2023

The airline, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022, also plans to lease 36 aircraft and out of them, two B 777-200 LR have already been inducted.

Published: 24th February 2023 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year as the Tata Group-owned airline expands its fleet and operations.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the carrier placing an order to buy 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, including 70 wide-body planes.

In a release on Friday, Air India said it "plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations".

Between May 2022-February 2023, the airline hired more than 1,900 cabin crew. "Over 1,100 cabin crew have been trained in the last seven months (between July 2022-January 2023), and in the past three months, approximately 500 cabin crew have been released for flying by the airline," the release said.

Sandeep Verma, Head - Inflight Services at Air India, said the addition of fresh talent will accelerate the pace of cultural transformation at the airline and added that it is also looking to step up hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers.

The cabin crew will undergo a 15-week programme to impart safety and service skills, and will be coached to exemplify the best of Indian hospitality and Tata group culture.

The training programme will include extensive classroom and in-flight training at the airline's training facility in Mumbai as well as familiarisation flights, the release said.

