Exports growth to remain tepid in 2023 on slowing global output: Finance ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry has predicted that there are chances that India’s exports would show slow growth as the major export markets of India are likely to witness sharp decline in 2023. In its monthly economic review, the ministry says that the “growth of global trade fell in 2022 and is expected to be still lower in 2023 with a further decline in volume and value of trade on the back of slowing global output.”

India’s merchandise exports have grown by 8.5% in the current financial year (till January 2023) to $369 billion against a 45% growth witnessed in the previous financial year. This year the government had set a target of $450 billion in merchandise exports. The finance ministry report also says that the easing global inflation has had a varying impact on global trade from the first to the second half of 2022.

On inflation, the finance ministry report says that global inflation is likely to moderate gradually over the year, although it will remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The monthly economic report further points out that the Budget 2023 has yet again provided a Capex stimulus to growth by increasing the Centre’s Capex budget by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore. “By doing this, the government is continuing its push towards investment-driven growth amid global headwinds,” it says.

The report says that the Centre’s capex allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore, along with Rs 1.3 lakh crore capex loan to states and Rs 2.4 lakh crore capex allocation for railways provide employment opportunities, deepen the logistics network, and bolster construction activities in the country.

