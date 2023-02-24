NSE gets nod to launch social stock exchange

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received final nod from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch its social stock exchange as a separate segment on its platform.

The final clearance was received on February 22, the leading bourse said in a statement on Thursday.

The social stock exchange segment will provide new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by social enterprises.

“To bring in awareness, we have been conducting various events and hand holding social enterprises currently at various stages of onboarding on the exchange,” NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said. He has urged social enterprises to get in touch with the NSE to understand the mechanism and benefits from registering and listing on the social stock exchange segment. Under the rules, any social enterprise, Non-Profit Organization (NPOs) or For-Profit Social Enterprises (FPEs), that establishes its primacy of social intent can get listed on SSE segment. For eligible NPOs, the first step for onboarding starts with the registration on the Social Stock Exchange segment.

