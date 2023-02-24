Home Business

ONGC to invest USD 2 billion to drill 103 wells in Arabian Sea, to add 100 MT output

The wells will tap smaller and hereto untapped reservoirs and help raise output.

Published: 24th February 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Kumar

ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil and natural gas producer ONGC has said it will invest over $2 billion in drilling 103 wells on its main gas-bearing asset in the Arabia Sea as it aims to add 100 million tonnes to production.

“We have released a record 103 locations for drilling of wells on the Bassein and Satellite (B&S) assets over next 2-3 years,” ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar said.

The wells will tap smaller and hereto untapped reservoirs and help raise output. “We estimate that this development drilling will enhance output by over 100 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas over the life of the field,” he said. “The investment involved in drilling and facilities will be over $2 billion.”

ONGC produces two-thirds of all oil and gas produced in India and any incremental production would help the country cut its dependence on imports for meeting energy needs. The state-owned company has three main assets off the west coast - Mumbai High, Heera and Neelam, and Bassein and Satellite, which contributed the bulk of 21.7 million tonnes of oil and 21.68 billion cubic metres of gas it produced in 2021-22. ONGC has seen a gradual decline in output for over a decade, primarily due to its old and ageing fields, but now the giant is working on a comprehensive asset base plan for a turnaround.  

Kumar said B&S asset has several fields including prime Bassein gas field, D1 and Tapti-Daman. These currently produce 55,000-56,000 barrels a day (2.8 million tonnes) of oil and 28 million standard cubic metres a day of gas.

“We have done a reservoir profiling for the entire asset to plan the drilling campaign,” he said, adding new wells will bring additional production that will offset the natural decline in older wells and add to the overall output.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ONGC Pankaj Kumar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM calls upon world leaders to create inclusive agenda to win back confidence
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Adani issue: SC says not going to issue any injunction to media
Congress party leaders at the Steering Committee during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Cong plenary session begins, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Madras, Allahabad High Courts get four advocates as additional judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp