Home Business

Adani Power calls off MoU with Orient Cement

Adani Power Maharashtra (APML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power, on Friday terminated a pact  between APML and Orient Cement for utilisation of a parcel of land in Maharashtra.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A technician repairs power supply lines at a power plant of Adani Power. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Power Maharashtra (APML), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power, on Friday terminated a pact  between APML and Orient Cement for utilisation of a parcel of land in Maharashtra.  
The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on September 23, 2021, for allowing utilisation of a parcel of land on sub-lease basis, which has been taken on lease by APML from MIDC at its power plant at Tiroda, Maharashtra.  

The MoU had a validity period of six months from the date of signing, with a maximum time limit of 365 days for the parties to the MoU for fulfilling their respective conditions. “However, as the parties were unable to fulfill the said conditions after a considerable lapse of time beyond the validity period, it was mutually decided to terminate the MoU,” said the company in an exchange filing.  

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s investment promotion body has approved two renewable energy projects of Adani Group to be set up in the north and eastern regions of the island nation at a total investment of $442 million. As per the reports, the wind power plant in Mannar will operate at a capacity of 250 MW while the wind power plant in Pooneryn will operate at a capacity of 100 MW. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Power Maharashtra APML MoU MIDC
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp