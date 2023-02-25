Home Business

After posting losses for 3 qtrs, SpiceJet reports Rs 107 cr profit in Q3FY23

The airline said despite a big jump in passenger traffic, business continued to be impacted by high fuel prices and depreciating rupee.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reporting losses for three straight quarters, private airline SpiceJet on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 107 crore (Rs 221 crore excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, as compared to a net profit of Rs 23.28 Crore (Rs 20 crore excluding forex adjustment) in the same quarter last fiscal.

The airline said despite a big jump in passenger traffic, business continued to be impacted by high fuel prices and depreciating rupee. Total revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,794 crore as against Rs 2,679 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. For the same comparative period, operating expenses were Rs 2,687 Crore as against Rs 2,579 crore.

The stock jumped over 12% to settle at Rs 39.70 apiece on the BSE on Friday. Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “The profits have been driven by a strong performance in both our passenger and cargo businesses. There are renewed signs of recovery and some very positive developments and restructuring initiatives in the immediate offing that would significantly strengthen and deleverage our balance sheet.”

Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, said SpiceJet recorded a net PAT of Rs 110 crore vs. their estimated loss of Rs 300 crore. “A higher non-operating income boosted the airline’s bottom line despite pressure on EBITDA margins.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet Ajay Singh
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp