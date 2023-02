Call drop issue: Trai directs telcos to submit service quality reports for each state, UT

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued directions to telecom service providers to submit service quality reports for each state and Union Territory too.

TRAI said submission of state and Union Territory wise report for QoS (quality of service) parameters is essential for optimum analysis of service quality being provided by telcos.

"This will also help respective state/UT governments in facilitating service providers in improving QoS in the State /UT as and when required," TRAI said in a statement.

Accordingly, the telecom operators have been directed to submit state and Union Territory-wise reports, in respect of QoS parameters on quarterly basis starting from March 2023 quarter.

"LSA (Licensed Service Area) wise data, as currently being submitted through various performance monitoring reports, shall continue to be submitted as per schedule defined in the regulation," it said.

TRAI, at a review meeting last week, had made it clear that it will ask telecom operators to report call drop data at state level too, amid rising instances of service quality issues and consumer complaints.

Earlier this week, mobile operators' body COAI said that reporting call drop data even state-wise entails several administrative and execution "difficulties" on ground, and that reporting should continue at LSA (Licensed Service Area) level.

