Home Business

Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees globally

Sweden-based telecom equipment maker Ericsson is going to lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The exterior of an Ericsson building is seen in Stockholm. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sweden-based telecom equipment maker Ericsson is going to lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs. According to the reports, chief executive Borje Ekholm wrote in the memo that the way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice. 

“The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice. Our aim is to manage the process in every country with fairness, respect, professionalism and in line with local labour legislation.

Any impact to employees will be first communicated to them,” said Ericsson India in a statement. While technology companies such as Microsoft, Meta  and Google parent Alphabet have laid off thousands of employees citing economic conditions, Ericsson’s move would be the largest layoff to hit the telecoms industry.  

Ericsson is a 5G vendor to India’s top two telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Jio gave it a contract to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in the country. Ericsson employs more than 105,000 worldwide. The company announced it would cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden on Monday.

As per the reports, in December Ericsson said it would cut costs by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023 as demand slows in some markets, including North America.  “It is our obligation to take this cost out to remain competitive,” Ekholm said in the memo. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ericsson lay off Borje Ekholm
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp