Telcos asked to submit state wise report 

Published: 25th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed telecom operators to submit state-wise and union territory-wise quality of service (QoS) data to check the call drops issue. 
Now, the telecom service providers (TSPs) will have to submit data quarterly from the January-March period.

The move comes after reports of increasing the numbers of call drops in the country after deployment of the 5G network by the telecom operators. Currently, telecom operators submit QoS data on the basis of licensed service areas (LSAs). “This will also help respective state/UT governments in facilitating service providers in improving QoS in the State /UT as and when required,” TRAI said in a statement.

Recently, TRAI Chairman P D Vaghela held a meeting with TSPs and directed them to take urgent steps to improve their service. Vaghela said the regulatory body will start monitoring QoS at the state level and then district level.  

“Currently, we are getting reports from the LSA point of view. Thus, we are not able to know what is happening at the state level and district level. So, in our first phase we have decided that we will go for state level and district,” said Vaghela.

TAGS
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI QoS licensed service areas
