Home Business

Air India has 'enormous' potential: CEO Campbell Wilson

Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Published: 27th February 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has "enormous" potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

Addressing the media virtually, Wilson further said the process of integration of Vistara with Air India is underway and is now awaiting approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The integration of Air India Express and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is also underway. Air India has enormous potential and unprecedented opportunities. The group is working on becoming a significant international player, he said.

On February 14, Air India announced placing an order for 470 planes, including 70 wide-body aircraft. Wilson said the funding would be through a combination of various sources.

The Tata Group took over Air India in January last year.

ALSO READ | Is Air India deal such a big deal?

Air India has placed an order for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing, and there is also an option to acquire another 370 aircraft.

Out of the firm order for 470 planes, 250 are from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.

"We don't have a timeline. Will evaluate the market," Wilson said with respect to exercising the option to purchase another 370 planes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Campbell Wilson Vistara
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp