Home Business

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on technology 

According to an official statement, the webinar will discuss the Budget announcements related to the DigiLocker entity, national data governance, address update facility, fintech services etc.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on the theme 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using technology' on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the webinar will discuss the Budget announcements related to the DigiLocker entity, national data governance, address update facility, fintech services, Centre of Excellence on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Mission Karmayogi, E-Courts, 5G and ease of doing business.

Discussions would also revolve around the simplification of KYC, Common Business Identifier, and Unified Filing Process, among others.

The prime minister will address the post-budget webinar on the theme 'Unleashing the Potential: Ease of living using technology' on Tuesday at 10 AM via video conferencing, the release said.

The webinar will be led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and co-led by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to the theme and the specifics catering to the IT Ministry, DPIIT, Department of Justice, Department of Telecom, Department of Expenditure and Department of Commerce.

The stakeholders and experts from state governments, industry, start-ups, academia and civil societies will deliberate and carve out milestones and implementation plans pertaining to the key budget announcements.

"Several eminent personalities namely Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, Justice A.Muhamed Mustaque, Pawan Goenka, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, and Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio Infocomm will grace the webinar and share their insights in the plenary opening session after the context setting by Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary MeitY," the release said.

As a part of the webinar, four parallel breakout sessions -- Ease of living using technology for access (led by MeitY), ease of accessing justice (led by DoJ), ease of doing business using technology, especially for small businesses (led by DPIIT) and ease of living using 5G use-cases and labs (led by DoT) will be organised.

The plenary closing session will have a summarisation by the moderators of the breakout sessions and conclusory remarks may be made by Union Ministers, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Budget Webinar Technology
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp