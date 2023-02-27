Home Business

Reliance Capital lenders say they stare at R5,000 crore if another auction not allowed

The lenders in their latest submission to the appellate tribunal have argued that continued stay on extended challenge mechanism will cause irreparable harm to the lenders.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Capital

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lenders of Reliance Capital (Rcap) have said that sale of the corporate debtor to Torrent Investments without another round of auction would result in a loss of R5,000 crore to the banks.
In a submission made to the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the banks and financial institutions have pleaded that RCap owed over R25,000 crore to lenders, most of which is public money. They have said that R13,500 crore of admitted claims belong to LIC, EPFO, provident and pension funds, and Army group insurance fund.

The NCLT has restrained the Committee of Creditors from conducting another round of auction after Torrent Investments had filed a plea on January 9, requesting the tribunal to quash the lenders’ plan to hold a fresh auction for the takeover of RCap. Lenders have moved NCLAT against the stay order of NCLT. Torrent Investments emerged as the highest bidder in the e-auction on 21 December 2022 with a bid price of R8,640 crore. 

The lenders in their latest submission to the appellate tribunal have argued that continued stay on extended challenge mechanism will cause irreparable harm to the lenders. It has already resulted in an interest loss of over R275 crore in the last six weeks, with further loss of R45 crore per week.

The lenders have further argued in their submission to NCLAT that the stay on extended challenge mechanism has prevented the Committee of Creditors (CoC) from discovering higher value, and has put the resolution process in suspended animation.

The lenders have also argued that there is no limitation on the number of methods of challenge mechanisms adopted. “The RFRP (Request for resolution plan) sufficiently supports the power of the COC to hold multiple challenge mechanisms,” they say in their submission.

The lenders have also alleged that Torrent Investment misused the exparte order of NCLT dated 3 January to rewrite its own resolution plan. On 6 January, the company revised the upfront payment from R3,750 crore to R8,640 crore, while deliberately not making CoC a party in the NCLT. 

NCLT restrained Committee of Creditors
The NCLT has restrained the Committee of Creditors from conducting another round of auction after Torrent Investments had filed a plea requesting the tribunal to quash the plan to hold a fresh auction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Capital Torrent Investments NCLAT EPFO
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp