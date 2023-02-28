Adani Group firms’ M-cap falls below Rs 7 lakh crore as shares head south

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: There was no respite for Adani Group firms as shares of these companies continued their southward journey on Monday. The Group’s valuation fell below Rs 7 lakh crore for the first time since August 2021. These firms' market capitalisation together is now at Rs 6.81 lakh crore, down from Rs 19.19 lakh crore on January 24. The 10 listed firms have together lost Rs 12.37 lakh crore in market valuation since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research released its report on January 24.

A fall in Adani shares was not good for the broader market either as the BSE Sensex dropped 175.58 points or 0.30 per cent to end at 59,288.35 points, marking a decline for seven straight trading sessions. Seven consecutive sessions of decline in the equity market have eroded the wealth of investors by Rs 10.42 lakh crore and the benchmark Sensex has tumbled more than 2,000 points during this period.

The share price of Adani Enterprises, the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group flagship, declined to Rs 1,157 apiece during intra-day trade on the BSE on Monday to drift closer to its 52-week low of Rs 1,017. However, some buying at lower levels helped pare the losses and the stock ended 9 per cent lower at Rs 1,194. The stock has lost two-thirds of its value since January 24.

Adani Total Gas went lower by 5 per cent to close at Rs 716 and Adani Wilmar dropped 5 per cent to Rs 344 a piece. Shares of Adani Transmission fell 4.99 per cent to close at Rs 676, Adani Green Energy declined by 4.99 per cent to close at Rs 462, NDTV by 4.98 per cent to Rs 181, Adani Power by 4.97 per cent to Rs 139.50, Ambuja Cements by 4.50 per cent to Rs 330 while ACC dropped by 1.95 per cent to Rs 1,695 apiece. Most of the firms also hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

Among the Adani Group firms, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the only company to buck the falling trend as its shares ended with gains. Shares of Adani Ports ended 0.55 per cent higher to close at Rs 562 apiece on the BSE.

Stocks of the Gautam Adani-led companies are underselling press on the exchanges since January 24 after Hindenburg Research, in a report, accusing it of engaging in fraudulent transactions and manipulating share prices. The Adani Group has denied the accusations, claiming it abides by all legal and disclosure obligations. Despite the Group's rush to damage control immediately after the report, shares of the Group continued to fall.

